Following the news of Davido and his wife Chioma welcoming twins, a video has confirmed it

In the clip making the rounds online, the singer's dad happily recorded the moment as they made their way out of the hospital

Davido beamed with joy as he stood beside his wife while his twins were carried into the Bentley waiting

The news that Davido and his wife Chioma welcomed a set of twins in the US has been confirmed true by a trending video online.

The singer's billionaire dad made the video and excitedly announced that the children would take their first ride in his Bentley.

Chioma beamed with smiles as she held on to her bundles of joy while Davido danced happily beside her.

The babies were collected by two people who proceeded to strap them onto the car, and Davido pushed Chioma in her wheelchair towards the car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rejoice with Davido and Chioma

The video was met with joy on social media as netizens thanked God on behalf of the singer and his wife

Read comments below:

@Bigg_Joshh:

"I hope he won’t go and meet Anita again."

@nelsonhands20:

"Massive congratulations to them."

@iamjshadow1:

"Newest members of the 30bg family. Congratulations "

@adewalegangan:

"They deserve the happiness and I'm happy for them."

@SammyZaddy1123:

"Congratulations baba imade ❤️"

@adeniyikoredem:

"Have money!!! So your kid’s first car experience would be in a Bentley Congratulations 001."

@Iam_DJSANTI:

"Congratulations to DAVIDO, nice to see him with his bright smile again after everything he & Chioma went through."

@omalichanna:

"I so much love Chioma and her character . Queen."

@BalikisRamani:

"Congratulations my idolo @davido, the Newest Baba Ibeji, Papa Ejimma in town."

@Generallusia1:

"Congratulations but omo first ride in Bentley I need to get my money up.

Nigerians beg Davido to show his twins

Legit.ng earlier reported that several Nigerians took to Davido's comment section with a plea amid news of his welcoming twins.

The Unavailable crooner urged netizens to stop posting an old photo of him and Chioma and then proceeded to announce his music festival on Instagram.

While fans congratulated Davido, they also begged him to share a photo of his children for the world to see.

Source: Legit.ng