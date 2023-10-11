Daddy Freeze has joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have reacted to the report of Davido and Chioma welcoming twins in the US

The media personality shared a video of him congratulating the DMW label boss and Chioma

Daddy Freeze, however, added in the video that he was not sure if Chioma gave birth to twins

The report of music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, welcoming twins in the US has stirred massive jubilation across different social media platforms in the country.

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has now taken to his verified Instagram page to congratulate Davido and Chioma.

Daddy Freeze celebrates with Davido and Chioma.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze, in a caption of a video he shared, wrote:

“Congratulations to Davido as his wife, Chioma, gives birth."

However, while speaking in the video he shared, Daddy Freeze said:

"I no say David wife don born but I no sure say na twins."

Watch the video here,

Fans react as Daddy Freeze congratulates Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as fans took to the comment section to celebrate the good news. See them below:

How Anita Brown congratulated Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng reported Anita Brown penned a congratulatory message to Davido and Chioma over the rumours of them welcoming a set of twins.

The US model, in an address to her fans, congratulated the celebrity couple on becoming parents.

She expressed hope for a better future for Davido and Chioma.

She wrote:

"Congratulations to David and Chioma. Children are blessings. Best of luck as parents, sincerely".

