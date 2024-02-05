A young lady who is the last-born in her family has finally gone to university to commence studies

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady was spotted dancing while clutching her matriculation cake

Social media users who saw the video joked that the lady had finally escaped running errands at home

A young girl shared her joy when she finally made it to the university to commence her studies.

A video posted on TikTok by @evaohis1 showed how the girl danced joyfully during her matriculation.

The lady was joyous during her matriculation.

Source: TikTok

The girl was seen holding her matriculation cake after she was dressed up in her gown.

It was revealed in the video that she is the lastborn in her family, and they were there to wish her well as she started another phase in her life.

Some social media users who saw the video said the girl looked like Chioma, Davido's wife.

Others joked that by going to the university, she would no longer stay at home to wash plates as she has escaped that.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lastborn's matriculation video

@Nellyboi said:

"Mama don escape from washing plate."

@Little_PRINCESS commented:

"From matriculation to convocation In Jesus name."

@onlyassurancegifto commented:

"This one go quick go astray."

@Samanjor Asagha reacted:

"Congrats to her. School stress go humble her."

@prepre commented:

"She look like Chioma Davido."

@EVERYTHING WITH KARDI commented:

"This one no fit experience premium shege. She dey go school go enjoy. Go girl."

@Tmaks said:

"My sister and cousin travelled from Lagos to Imo state for mine...e no easy to be last born."

@she'sprecious commented:

"My whole family traveled to ebonyi for my younger sister’s matric and na she be last born."

@favourbrown said:

"How your convocation go come be? Congratulations baby."

@innocentiaijeomaa2 said:

"Honestly, you look like Mrs Chioma David Adeleke, Davido's wife and you have so an amazing smiles my darling...Congratulations on your matriculation."

