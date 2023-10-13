Nigerian singer Simi and her daughter Deja got people gushing over them with a sweet mother-daughter video

In the clip, Deja suddenly started singing her dad, Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop, and Simi made her sing one of her songs as well

The singer told her toddler to sing her song because she gave her stretch marks during her pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter Deja is their biggest fan; she knows most of their songs by heart.

The Duduke crooner got jealous in a video after Deja randomly chose to sing AG's Party No Dey Stop.

Netizens react to video of Simi and Deja Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi immediately asked her daughter to sing her song because she gave her stretchmarks, and Deja agreed.

The mother and daughter ended up singing Stranger, one of her latest songs and ended the sweet video with a hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Simi and Deja's video

prankhottiee:

"Her baby looks like ade sometimes. Simi and AG baby don Dey resemble."

an_na_bella11:

"Omo see duduke don grow finish oSimi literally gave birth to herself."

jayden_vickyy:

"When she was still duduke,I was single,now duduke don grow,still single‍♀️who do me like this o."

nnenna_blinks_:

"She literally birthed herself and Mama Nose that. Their voices also sound the same. That’s her Mini ❤️ duduke of yesterday oh. Pikin na truly for belle."

abayomi_alvin:

"She opened her mouth and vomitted the baby... This resemblance too much naaa❤️"

an_na_bella11:

"Dejare looks like simi than simi herself"

themidewilliams_"

"Carried this Pikin for 9 months only for her to be singing her father’s song first.. Nice one Duduke, Clap for yourself "

reshapeme_nig:

"Awwww our Duduke done grow oh God bless her "

creamy.dency:

"Motherhood is sweet WalaiSimi’s gene Is too strong."

estheromojugba:

"See blackmail you gave me stretch marks so sing mummy’s song."

Photo of Adekunle Gold and Deja stirs reactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that from the moment the toddler was unveiled to the world, the consensus was that she looked like her mum, Simi.

A photo of Deja shared on her third birthday by the Party No Dey Stop crooner stirred the resemblance conversation in another direction.

According to some netizens, Deja still looks like Simi, and others say she is starting to look like Adekunle Gold.

Source: Legit.ng