Nigerian singer Simi and Adekunle Gold now have a three-year-old, and their daughter Deja clocked a new age today

The Duduke crooner took to Instagram with a video of one of her moments with her daughter

Deja enjoyed the free performance she got from her mum, with Adekunle Gold as the cameraman

Hearts melted after reading singer Simi's beautiful and emotional post to celebrate her daughter, Deja's birthday.

The mum of one also shared a video of one of the many free shows she has performed from her daughter, who is her biggest fan.

Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold captured the moment, as well as Deja's feedback, giving her mum a ten over ten rating.

In her caption, Simi revealed that words are still yet to capture the things she feels for her daughter, who is her everything.

The singer gushed over her child as she showered prayers and beautiful affirmations on her.

She wrote:

"The love of my life is 3. THREE!!! The things I feel for my daughter, words will never be able to capture - but I will keep trying. Adejare, you are everything to me. For you, I will come undone; for you, I will get it together. You are life to me. God gave you to me and He must have thought "Look, I did a thing!" Cos HE DID! You are the light of the world, and of my world. The breath of God is in you. You will prosper. You will thrive. You're the smartest, sweetest, kindest, spunkiest and bestest little girl I know. I'm so grateful you're in my life. You have made me a better person than I could have ever hoped to be. I pray God continues to hold you close and safe in His hands. You are Joy. You are Blessings. I continue to cover you with my love and my prayers. My baby. Ayo mi. I love you more than anything ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with Simi

___dahmi:

"Our duduke is 3 already? WOW! time flies with speed. Hbd deja."

endosiaa_:

"Just like yesterday wey dem sing Duduke for you. Happy Birthday Princess… many many more yearssss."

thebisolaola:

"Mother's love is just absolute. May the Lord continue to make her a source of joy in your life."

chinenyevaleriee:

"Happy birthday baby, I like as this pikin resemble you."

sartisaac:

"She is my birthday mate. Happy Birthday to us ♥️"

asake_ogeofficial:

"When you marry your friend you give birth to your best friend, sense won't kill me"

ademola.ata:

"Our baby ❤️ as we rejoice over you, we’d never ever cry over you. Your paths are graced and guided . Grow to be greater, better, richer and older than your forebears "

adegreat_treat:

"Omo!! Free private concert deja, dey enjoy ohh."

o.tomisin_:

"Happy birthday our duduke "

