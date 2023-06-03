Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold got netizens talking on social media with a photo of him with his daughter Deja

The singer's daughter, according to many, before she turned three, is a replica of her mum Simi, a feat not many first children achieve

Now that Deja is three, some netizens believe that she is starting to look like both parents

As Deja grows older, some netizens think she will look like her father, Adekunle Gold.

From the moment the toddler was unveiled to the world, the consensus is that she looks like her mum, Simi.

Netizens debate over photo of Deja and her dad Photo credit: @adekunlegold

A photo of Deja shared on her third birthday by the Party No Dey Stop crooner has stirred the resemblance conversation in another direction.

According to some netizens, Deja still looks like Simi, and others say she is starting to look like Adekunle Gold.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Deja and AG's photo

@mister_ade5:

"She come resemble 2 of them."

@Hormororlar:

"This their baby na 2 in 1 she's definitely going to change look as she grows older. Na turn by turn she dey do am."

@iamolajide_:

"This one na real 2 face o, na double faced girl I dey see, I come dey bend phone dey whose face I dey see."

@Natasha_ify:

"She looked like both seriously... When she was tender,she looked more like Simi.. But nowBoth."

@obaadebola01:

"She looks like both her parents "

@y_okorewaa:

"Instead of appreciating her mother for making a love song to her,she might resent her because people will never stop calling her Duduke."

@diradira__:

"Tbh I am seeing Simi and Adekunle’s face in one person. Not just Simi."

Simi shares adorable video of daughter Deja on her 3rd birthday

Hearts melted after reading singer Simi's beautiful and emotional post to celebrate her daughter, Deja's birthday.

The mum of one also shared a video of one of the many free shows she has performed for her daughter, who is her biggest fan.

Simi's husband, Adekunle Gold captured the moment, as well as Deja's feedback, giving her mum a ten over ten rating.

