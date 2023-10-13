Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her colleague Destiny Etiko had a beautiful time on a movie set

The Nollywood stars were spotted together during a movie shoot a few days after the billionaire's wife's birthday

A video captured a happy and grateful Destiny dancing and singing over what Regina did for her

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels melted the hearts of netizens with a lovely moment she shared with her colleague and senior friend Destiny Etiko.

The actresses were spotted on a movie set when Destiny showered encomiums on Regina for her kind gesture.

Regina Daniels and Destiny Etiko share warm moments on movie set Credit: @regina.daniels, @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Proud and happy Destiny was seen singing and dancing for the billionaire wife to show her heartfelt appreciation.

Another video showed the moment the crew members sang the famous birthday song for the actress, who added a year to her age on October 10.

See the sweet moment Destiny and Regina shared in the video below:

Regina Daniels and Destiny Etiko's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below, including Regina Daniels' own:

garcia_t1:

"One thing everyone keeps saying about Regina is her Humility! Love it ."

Regina.daniels:

"Love you plenty plenty."

ngozinlebemu:

"Regina you are a hard working girl despite marrying a wealthy man, yesterday was your birthday after the party wahala you still show for movie set the next day,omo you are a strong girl."

msakajiakuofficial:

"She is so perfectly sculpted and womanly .The more i see her, the more beautiful she gets."

davidsonchidinma:

"Destiny is such a happy soul see as Regina come set. Backside full anyhow Omo money good o make nobody whine you...if u have the money, do ur body."

princesscandice11:

"Aww 2 beautiful queens. More strength mami ."

dmfvictor:

"She is so kind yet humble. Can I get a ❤️ if u love Regina."

Destiny Etiko gets much love from school pupils

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was met with a resounding warm greeting as she stormed a primary school in Asaba, Delta state.

The filmmaker surprised one of her colleagues, John Badaiki's daughter, at school to celebrate her birthday.

The video shared on her page showed when and how the pupils were more than pleased to see the actress at their school.

Source: Legit.ng