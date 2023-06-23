Talented Nollywood star Destiny Etiko received the purest form of love recently after visiting a primary school in Asaba

The thespian graced the school premises to celebrate her colleague, John Badaiki's daughter's birthday

The video shared on her page showed when and how the pupils were more than pleased to see the actress at their school

Popular Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was met with a resounding warm greeting as she stormed a primary school in Asaba, Delta state.

The filmmaker surprised one of her colleagues, John Badaiki's daughter, at school to celebrate her birthday.

Destiny Etiko visits John Badaiki's daughter's school to celebrate her birthday. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The video on her social media page showed the moment she walked into the school and was rushed by the pupils and teachers, who were overjoyed to see her.

Destiny captioned the video, saying that the love she received from them was astounding and that many children walked out of their classes to show their appreciation.

She wrote:

"Earlier this morning, for my colleague's daughter's birthday. So we went to celebrate with her in school. The love from the students was really overwhelming.

"Some even had to leave their various classes just to appreciate us. Happy Birthday one more time to our baby. She is a blessing".

See her video below:

Internet users react to Destiny's new video

Netizens admired how the young students were happy to see Destiny Etiko at their school. See their comments below:

luxury_hairs_empire:

"All this teachers no get shame. Naa them first hug instead of the students."

mrperfectng_

"Awww, this is the best gift given to her,her head go don big eeh bragging rights for other kids in the bags."

ikebesttech.ng:

"Anyone that doesn’t love drama doll will never make heaven. Period. You are too special and the world love you❤️❤️❤️."

chichi_nwa02

"Auwww this is so lovely to watch ❤️ the way you are loved by children ehnn your heart is pureee ❤️❤️."

kal.theresa:

"Plenty love from here❤️❤️... How much more humble can a person be."

Source: Legit.ng