Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has clocked a new age and she took to social media to celebrate her birthday with fans

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos as she turned a year older on October 10, 2023

Regina made sure to note that she has a wonderful life and she went ahead to thank God for her achievements

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has celebrated her birthday in style on social media to the joy of her many fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared a series of lovely photos to mark the special occasion.

Not stopping there, Regina also took to the caption of her post to reminisce on her life as she admitted that it has been a wonderful one.

Fans gush as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of two, she can boldly say she has had an uplifting year as she thanked God for the life she has, her family and her numerous achievements.

Her post reads in part:

“This is a year I can boldly say it is an uplifting year and I thank God it is also a year that I give all glory to God. What more can I say than to thank God for my life, my achievements, my family, the life I have, and the one I am yet to live. I am adding a new year but yet still so very young.”

See her full post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with heartfelt message

A number of Regina Daniels’ fans and well-wishers took to her comment section to react to her birthday post. Many of them joined her in celebration. Read some reactions below:

destinyetikoofficial:

“Happy birthday swt.”

iamnino_b:

“Happy birthday reggy.”

prettymikeoflagos:

“Fire 4 Fire .”

sophiealakija:

“Happy Birthday beautiful mommy.”

Sweezzy1:

“THE PRETTIEST WOMAN I’VE EVER SEEN.”

Rechaelokonkwo:

“Prosperous new age to u hun.”

_________oyoyo:

“Happy blessed birthday Regina.. stay winning.”

Regina Daniels' husband flaunts his Moroccan wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and his Moroccan wife, Laila, recently stepped out for an event, and the video got people talking.

In the video, the proud businessman constantly held his wife and introduced her to his friends at the event.

As expected, the video drew reactions, with most people condemning polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng