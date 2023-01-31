Nigerian Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been endorsed by one of the brands she influences as being the best in the game

The movie star took to social media to express excitement about her early Valentine's gift of N300k cash from a brand she partners with.

Destiny’s post was met with celebration by netizens who noted that she was truly good at influencing brands on her page

Curvy Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has begun her valentine's celebration on time as she receives a cash gift of N300k.

The screen baddie took to social media to show that money was directly in her account by sharing a screenshot of the credit alert.

Brand appreciates Destiny Etiko's influence with Valentine cash gift Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Destiny’s post implied that one of the brands she is influencing on social media decided to appreciate the actress for doing her job well.

In Destiny’s words:

"She said this is for your Val ❤️Just wanna appreciate u for always carrying my business on your head without always demanding U shocked me darling @relinkams_clothings. Trust me I appreciate this token ❤️. Love love my BEST ABAYA SELLER."

Look at her post below:

Netizens react to Destiny’s post and commend her for being a good influencer

emekaokoye14:

"God bless you destiny. You are pure and real. No fakeness I can attest to your generosity because you did good to me too. God bless you."

relinkams_clothings:

"Awwww ❤️ my Queen You know I've got Extra Love for you and God bless you always for me Love ya always and please enjoy your Valentines day."

patrick_mary313:

"Our super star no cap.. if generosity was a person.. babe single handedly blew my carwash.. love you sis.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chichinwa_:

"When your heart is pure, when you are genuine towards others blessings will keep dropping like bangers ❤️❤️ and the fact that she appreciates every little token ehnn God will do more for you Deebaby. "

lisaeva15:

"This is what we are praying for everyday and Night, who God Don Bless no man on earth can change it Except God Himself, Enjoy your Money we will keep on praying for you till God do it for us too. "

Source: Legit.ng