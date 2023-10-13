Kenny Ogungbe, the chairman of Kennis Music, was spotted wearing NYSC uniform and posted pictures on his social media

In the post, he stated that it was NYSC graduation and pop day in Lagos State; he also took pictures with some corps members

Fans have taken to the comment section of his post to find out if he did not serve after graduating

A few days ago, Kenny Ogungbe, the chairman of Kennis Music and Kennis FM, posted the picture of a neat, well-ironed NYSC uniform on his social media.

On Thursday, he was spotted in the uniform and wrote that it was NYSC graduation and pop day. He thanked God for everything his creator had done for him.

Kenny Ogungbe keeps fans guessing about his post

After graduating from the tertiary institution many years ago, the businessman has kept his followers in the dark about the reason for wearing the uniform.

Some people went to his comment section to ask what he was doing in the uniform, but he did not respond.

Fans react to Kenny Ogungbe's picture in NYSC uniform

Netizens have reacted to the picture of Kenny Ogungbe in an NYSC uniform. Many were eager to know why he wore the cloth, while some congratulated him. Here are some of their comments below.

@official2baba:

""Yes ooo!!! See my BABA."

@obioraobiwon:

"Wow lovely example… Congratulations Sir!"

@sunmboadeoye:

"The legendary Baba Keke , congratulations sir."

@mr.davinci101:

"Baba."

@lohnyx:

"All set boss! NdH bloodyLEGEND!"

@mr_nzeakor1:

"Evidence full ground o, not tomorrow when Sir Kenny wins governorship or senate someone will come and say he didn’t serve , see photos of fellow Corp members."

@okeybakassi:

"Congratulations, bros. Your certificate is authentic.....e get why."

@ezinwa_wueze:

"Congratulations legendary you have done noble more wins and achievements boss."

@oluclassic_:

"i made it on Baba Keke’s page how i grew up watching kenny’s music and primetime Africa, ID on the street. To finally taking picture with Baba Keke . Legendary!!! Thank you for making my childhood sir."

@ehis.odiana:

"World Famous CEO Kennis Media Group and United Nations Ambassador for Peace.... Respect Sir.. I know say this Uniform nah cruise.."

@officialstancue:

"Congratulations boss Kik Old school OG. Who no sabi you bi indomie generation."

