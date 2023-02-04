Ace music producer Don Jazzy recently paid a courtesy visit to afrobeats pioneering father Kenny Ogungbe and he shared a video online

The clip captured the moment Ogungbe led the Mavin Records boss into the Kennis Music studio and he didn’t hesitate to exchange pleasantries with staff members

Social media users flooded Don Jazzy’s comment section with mixed reactions and many hailed him for being so humble and respectful

Ace music producer, Don Jazzy, recently took out time from his busy schedule to pay a courtesy visit to senior colleague and afrobeats legend, Kenny Ogungbe.

The producer took to his Instagram page with a video post which was filmed during his visit to the Kennis Music studios in Lagos.

Don Jazzy visits Kenny Ogungbe. Photo: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Ogungbe was spotted leading the Mavins boss into the main studio and Don Jazzy didn’t hesitate to exchange warm handshakes with staff members going about their jobs.

The producer and media executive proceeded to take their seats as the Mavins all-star record, Won Da Mo, played from the stereo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch clip below:

Social media users react

a.wale37 said:

"Jazzy understands the laws of power, profound humility is one."

edopride said:

"The pacesetters of AFROBEATS … the story is not complete without Sir Kenny."

folafemi1.0 said:

"Naso U go prostrate give everybody dem no go fill ask u for money."

dj_saxxy said:

"Omo see person just dey humble, respect everyone.. big ups boss dem say na #thepatientgodfather .. big ups boss❤️."

dapomarino said:

"Men then!!!! That’s why the legacy will continue! Due diligence & Due Respect! It’s reciprocal."

perfysue said:

"How are you a billionaire and you’re bowing at random people, you’re too good for humanity ."

king_abdul007 said:

"They had the formula before jazzy & psquare overtake them."

Ashmusy visits Don Jazzy, video gets netizens talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that content creator Ashmusy and music executive Don Jazzy sparked hilarious reactions in the online community.

Ashmusy shared photos and videos on Instagram showing the moment she visited the music exec and how they got super playful.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video with some hilariously noting that both of them could be an item.

Source: Legit.ng