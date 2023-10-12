Mercy Agbe's husband's first wife, Funsho, has made fans drool over her lovely post on social media

The mother of four took an adorable picture with all of her children and decided to warm the timeline of her followers with it

In the picture, they were all dressed in navy blue aso oke with a touch of orange, they accessorised it with orange bead

Kazim Adeoti's first wife, Asiwaju Funsho Adeoti, has shown that she cannot joke with her children. Since her marriage to the movie marketer hit the rocks, her focus has been on her children.

The mother of four shared a charming picture of herself and her children in matching traditional attire. The five wore navy blue aso oke with the same kind of bead. The ladies had the same type of headgear on as well.

Asiwaju Funsho Adeoti reveals that her children are all she has

The fashion designer put an emotional caption on the picture. She stated that her children are all she has and would ever need. She ended it with love emojis.

Fans went to the comment section to praise her for staying strong for her kids and taking good care of them in her husband's absence.

See the post here:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife's picture

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Asiwaju Funsho Adeoti. Here are some of the comments below.

@uniqueplies studdards:

"They can only take ur husband but they can’t take away your happiness and bundle of joy. You re blessed ."

@roseokpo:

"O yes ,they are all we need and want. May God help us raise them well."

@mamee_ola:

"This picture got me teary ."

@1am_princess722:

"Wonderful mother and her beautiful children!. I just love this family from the bottom of my heart. God of heaven and earth love you and your children so much. Look at AWON omo OLOGO. You will never never weep on this glorious children in Jesus Mighty name. Amen."

@aytee_skincare_:

"God bless you all. May your joy be permanent IJN ma ."

@s.tolu:

"Awon omo iyi ti afin yangan. God will keep you ma. On their days of joy you will not be find wanting in Jesus name. Isu won ajina loju emi yin loruko Jesu."

@neckaffairs:

"I can’t wait to do similar photoshoot you’re blessed sis #proudmommymoment."

@adaeche1:

"Sometimes you wonder what some men really want???? What more can a man ask for… you’re blessed ma’am God gat you! Shame shall be the portion of those that caused you same! It shall end in praise for you!"

@jenny_ilo:

"I have to zoom well to clear my doubt God bless you and yours mama."

@queenoyiz:

"May Almighty Allah continue to bless, guide and guard them for you."

Mercy Aigbe's husband hangs out with the children

Legit. ng had earlier reported that movie marketer Kazim Adeoti visited her children and hung out with them in the United States.

He posted pictures of his visit on social media. In the caption, he wrote that he was with his inestimable blessings.

Reacting to the pictures, Mercy Aigbe, the businessman's second wife, shared a heart emoji on the post.

