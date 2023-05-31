Kazim Adeoti, the popular socialite and husband of Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe trends online after clips of him in the United States visiting his kids went viral

The serial businessman was seen in some viral snaps shared online spending quality time with his four kids from his first wife, Asiwaju Funsho Adeoti

Adeoti, in the caption of the photos posted on his page, wrote noting that he was hanging out with his inestimable blessings

Famous socialite and husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti, trends online after clips of him visiting his kids with his first wife abroad went viral.

The wealthy movie producer shared photos of himself and his four kids with Funsho Adeoti, his first wife.

Photos of Kazim Adeoti hanging out with his kids abroad stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Adekaz's second wife, Mercy Aigbe, reacted to photos of her hubby spending quality time with his kids with multiple heart emojis.

However, fans have reacted to the photos trolling the movie producer to wake up and apologise to his first wife so that he could spend time with his kids in their home instead of meeting them on the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Kazim Adeoti's post as he hangs out with his kids from his 1st wife:

See how netizens reacted to the trending photos of Kazim Adeoti hanging out with his kids

@taiwoadenikeabimbola:

"Why always on street? Stay at home with them please. They miss daddy. Even if mummy is no more your favorite."

@adetountemitope:

"The 3rd slide though."

@head2toesrita:

"Madame the owner no comment ni."

amy_uniek:

"This is beautiful but it would've been even more beautiful if there mom is in the picture. Chai life is really a mystery."

@amilo_store:

"By the time dem use you finish na this kids go remain for you. Sha no carry stroke go back home. Alakori."

@realmercyaigbe:

"❤️❤️❤️."

@ariike_beauty_collection:

"It’s going to be more beautiful with their mom God bless you all we love the adeoti’s."

@nafisat_adebisi:

"I'm really happy for seen this, bless you more wonderful father."

Adekaz’s 1st wife reminisces amid his baecation, shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz's estranged wife, Oluwafunso Asiwaju, in a recent post via her Instastory, revealed this year would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

As she reminisced on her past marriage with Kazim, Oluwafunso shared a video of them in lovely outfits with beautiful smiles on their faces.

She added a caption that read:

“Wow ironically today is our 20th wedding anniversary.. but is well and I thank God 4 life.”

Source: Legit.ng