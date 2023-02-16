Actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti's estranged wife, Oluwafunso Asiwaju shared a video as she reminisced on her past marriage

According to Oluwafunso in a post on her Instastory, this year was going to be their 20th wedding anniversary

Kazim is, however, currently on baecation with actress Mercy Aigbe in the Maldives, which has left many talking

Popular actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz's estranged wife, Oluwafunso Asiwaju, in a recent post via her Instastory, revealed this year would have been their 20th wedding anniversary.

As she reminisced on her past marriage with Kazim, Oluwafunso shared a video of them in lovely outfits with beautiful smiles on their faces.

Adekaz's 1st wife Oluwafunsho Asiwaju shared an old video. Credit: @realmercyaigbe @asiwajucoulture

She added a caption that read:

“Wow ironically today is our 20th wedding anniversary.. but is well and I thank God 4 life.”

See her post below:

However, Kazim Adeoti has been sharing videos of him and actress Mercy Aigbe on baecation in the Maldives.

Watch one of the videos he shared below:

Netizens react as Kazim Adeoti's first wife reminisces about past marriage

See some of the reactions below:

uniqueplies_studdard:

"Am still wondering how Mercy feels comfortable from spoiling someone’s home. Karma will bounce back, even though she escape the Karma it’s her innocent children i pitty…"

hennycollectionz:

"Congratulations ma,May Almighty Allah continue to be with u and ur kids. ur hubby dey inside water since yesterday dey enjoy."

suaveskin.co:

"Dem say marriage wey pass 10 years no fit break again… God o, as you give me husband, abeg continue to put him in check… I can’t shout abeg ."

ebonygoddesswriter_:

"I know that it’s hard and all, but she should really try and move on. This isn't necessary. It's been years. The man has made his choice, no need giving herself more emotional distress."

