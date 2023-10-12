Felabration festival, a week-long celebration of late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, kicked off on October 9

Kulosa crooner Oxlade had the privilege of opening the festival held at the New Afrikan Shrine, Lagos

Oxlade settled the long struggle to differentiate between Afrobeats and Afrobeat

Music enthusiasts worldwide gathered at New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, Nigeria, to commemorate the enduring legacy of legendary Nigerian musician and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti during the yearly event held to celebrate his feats while alive, Felaboration festival.

The 2023 Felabration festival, spanning a week, October 9 and ends on the 15, to tally with Fela's post-humous birthday. The Afrobeats pioneer was born on October 15, 1938.

Singer Oxlade, born Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, kicked off the 2023 Felabration in grand style at the New Afrika Shrine on Monday, October 9.

Oxlade is excited to open performance at 2023 Felabration. Photo: Felabration

Source: UGC

The opening night of Felabration 2023 was spectacular, with a lineup of talented artists paying homage to Fela Kuti's groundbreaking music and outspoken activism.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade, who took to the stage as the opening act.

Oxlade, known for his soulful voice and Afrobeat-infused melodies, delivered a memorable performance that had the crowd on their feet. He sang popular hits like 'O2,' 'Away. 'Ojuju', 'Ku lo sa' etc.

Oxlade appreciates the opportunity given to him to perform at Felabration 2023.

“I feel fortunate celebrate the legendary Fela. It means a lot to my career, and it made me happy that I got to do this at this point in my life.”

He explains the similarities between Afrobeat and Afrobeats. He noted that Afrobeat evolved to become Afrobeats and that the younger artists propagating the Afrobeats genre owe their success and foundation to the late Fela Kuti.

“Everything is African music; nothing is taking the shine off anything. There has to be an evolution in life, and Afrobeat has evolved too.

Other highlights of 2023 Felabration

Aside from Oxlade, the grand opening of Felabration 2023 night also witnessed performances from singers Skales, female talking drummer Ara, and Aramide, who also thrilled the guests.

Apart from musical performances, other events in line for Felabration include art exhibitions, panel discussions, and film screenings that explore the themes of Fela Kuti's music and activism themes, secondary school debates, and fashion shows, among other activities.

See a video of Fela-related fashion below:

Fela pioneered the Afrobeat genre, a fusion of traditional African rhythms laced with jazz, funk, and high-tempo percussion. His music and message resonate with fans globally, even 27 years after his death.

