Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze made a startling assertion regarding poverty in Nigeria

According to the culture influencer, Nigerians with less than N500,000 in their accounts are living in poverty

Freeze further stated that only people who reside in rural areas will be content with less than N500,000 in their accounts

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has asserted that Nigerians with less than N500,000 in their bank accounts are poor.

In a recent video message shared on his Instagram, the controversial OAP highlighted that only people living in rural regions may consider having less than N500,000 in their accounts acceptable.

Furthermore, he claimed that individuals who live in cities will always have a terrible quality of life if their account balance goes below 500,000.

He said, "If you don't have ₦‎500k cash in all your accounts joined together, you are living in poverty unless you live in a village. If you live in Port Harcourt, Lagos, or Abuja, and you have less than ₦‎500k, you will live a substandard life."

Internet users react to Daddy Freeze’s video

veevogee:

"No pressure people. Allow them move in their pace. I am yet to see a Life more beautiful and peaceful than that of a person who lives in contentment and gratitude."

holuwaconquer:

"How much be our minimum wage sir.. Na una dey make people do illegal things to get money."

babajideedges1:

"It's giving the, "if you are 30 and you are not married, life has passed you by" vibe. In this day & age of social media, Anybody can be a pressure seller, you owe it to yourself not to purchase weight into your journey."

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"People wey get 500m still kpai & even the money no fit resurrect them, good health & peace supersedes money. No pressure anybody abeg shift."

Daddy Freeze Orders Brymo to Apologize to Igbos for Tribalist Remarks

Daddy Freeze was among many others online that condemned singer Brymo over the hate speech he dropped against Igbos.

The media personality expressed his respect for the singer when he tried to call him to order.

Daddy Freeze stated that Brymo had the right to an opinion, but that his statements were hate speech and advised him to apologise to ndi Igbo.

Source: Legit.ng