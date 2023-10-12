A Korean man, Ki Cho, recently stole the show at his wedding to a beautiful Nigerian woman, Subomi

Videos from their nuptials trended on social media after the Korean groom was asked to sing a Nigerian song and he sang Wizkid’s Ojuelegba

The hilarious video amused and also impressed many Nigerians as they all praised the groom’s effort

In a video posted on Instagram by the wedding MC, @Seuncompere, the Korean groom was asked to sing a Nigerian song and he collected the microphone confidently before he started singing Wizkid’s Ojuelegba song.

The guests at the wedding reception screamed in excitement as Ki Cho sang the Wizkid song word for word.

The video also showed the Korean groom revealing some of his knowledge about Nigeria. He correctly named the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Ki Cho also revealed that his own Nigerian name is Oluwakorede.

According to the wedding MC, Ki Cho speaks Yoruba fluently and he’s self-taught. It was also revealed that his Nigerian wife, Subomi, also taught herself how to speak Korean fluently.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react to video of Korean groom singing Wizkid’s song

The heartwarming video of the Korean man, Ki Cho at his wedding with his bride melted a lot of hearts on social media. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

lady_riams:

“I didn’t want this to end!!!! So beautiful to watch… Oluwakorede, we accept you as one of us jare. I wish you guys a peaceful and blissful union.”

sparklight_capital:

“The melding of culture was so beautiful! Hands down one of the best weddings I’ve attended in Yankee.”

dupsymaam:

“Stunning!! I smiled all through watching this beautiful piece.”

The_deborahsparkle:

“Nigerian blood definitely flows in his veins! Even his intonation is right on point!”

iam_esstarkay:

“Wow dem don finally marry Gun Jun Pyo.”

Ade_bakes_official:

“Ok there's still hope to marry Lee min hoo I be don give up.”

_dandydame:

“See as I dey smile like Mumu.”

callmedamy:

“He said my music travel no visa, you think he was capping…big wiz for a reason.”

w.u.r.a.h:

“As a bonafide FC this just made my day.”

tushbaby55:

“Biggest wizkid he said my music travels no visa you think say na joke... Stop playing mehn.”

dovies_naturals:

“This one don tey for Lagos.”

callmedamy:

