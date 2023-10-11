Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently clocked the new age of 23, and a small party was thrown to celebrate her

The movie star had a lot of politicians and their wives in attendance, including the wife of the Senate president, Ekaette Akpabio

Videos from the party made the rounds on social media, and netizens joined in the celebration

Much loved Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is still trending on social media over her 23rd birthday celebration.

A party was thrown to mark the special event, and a number of VIPs were in attendance.

Photos and videos of politicians at Regina Daniels' birthday party trends. Photos: @regina.daniels, @rita.daniels06

Taking to her Instagram stories, Regina posted a series of videos from the occasion. One clip showed the actress with the wife of the Senate president, Ekaette Akpabio. The celebrant was seen kneeling to greet her as she appreciated her presence at the event.

Another clip showed Mrs Akpabio giving a speech at the party as she prayed for the celebrant while other dignitaries sat and watched.

In another video, Regina was seen dancing with Mrs Akpabio and other wives of politicians who were in attendance. The actress accompanied the clip with a caption where she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to them.

Regina wrote:

“Thank you to her excellency ma, the wife of the senate president and my other distinguished sisters.”

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson was also spotted at the party as she took a photo with Regina as well as her mother.

See a clip of Regina Daniels’ mother dancing at her daughter’s birthday party below:

See a clip of Senator Abbo seated beside Ned Nwoko at the birthday party:

Fans gush over videos of Regina Daniels’ birthday party

Read what some netizens had to say about some of the clips from Regina Daniels’ birthday party below:

sweezzy1:

“Queen n More.”

mz_toushlyn:

“Mummy mummy God will continue to keep you alive to eat the fruit of your labour.”

Rita4delta_:

“Nne, Ada Ogwashi...Am so proud of you. God bless you and yours continually. YOU WORKED HARD TO GET HERE.”

Jessyy_classic:

“Mood when you in-law is a billionaire.”

ugoeze_ruth:

“You deserve it ooo.”

glitzann:

“The best mom in nigeria for now.”

Ned Nwoko gushes as he celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting the birthday post shared online by Ned Nwoko to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels, on her 23rd birthday.

Ned described Regina as a truly fantastic woman whose selfless love and support have done nothing but enrich his life and that of everyone around him.

The politician noted in the post that Regina's growth has been truly inspiring over the last few years.

