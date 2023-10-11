Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently turned a year older, and clips from her 23rd birthday have left many drooling online

The videos that have emerged from the actresses' birthday venue have oozed nothing but pure class and luxury

Even though it was a limited birthday party for just close associates of the actress and not a full-blown party, it exuded luxury at its premium best

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Regina Daniels recently turned a year older, and she celebrated her 23rd birthday with a touch of finesse.

First clips from the actress' 23rd birthday venue trends online, leaving many drooling with the immense desire to live her life.

The interior decoration at Regina Daniel's 23rd birthday bash stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Where is Ned Nwoko?

Though from the clips that emerged online, the actress' husband wasn't at the birthday party, which has got people talking.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that days before Regina's birthday, Ned Nwoko flew out of the country with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Apart from concerns raised over the absence of Ned Nwoko at the birthday party, it was quite a beautiful sight to behold.

See clips from Regina Daniels' birthday party below:

See how fans reacted to clips from Regina Daniels' 23rd birthday party

The interior decoration of the venue used for Regina Daniel's birthday stirred reactions online; here are some of the comments it stirred below:

@chizzyalichi:

"Amazing decor we are coming soon."

@asa_igwe10:

"She's so creative ..Her hands are blessed.i call her Magic fingers."

@ibiwarietuk:

"Beautiful entrance."

@stephanieekwu:

"Mad oooo."

@ejays007:

"A supportive hubby to the celebrant and another supportive husband promoting his wife. Too dope."

@blueberry8288:

"The setting is so beautiful."

@cliffordjoyce8:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️I love Wat I saw....."

@princessanyaso:

"This is Breath Taking, Absolutely Beautiful @dopeevents007 you Outdid yourself On this One ooo."

@therealqueenjd:

"So beautiful @dopeevents007 you gat my wedding decorations covered soon oh. I love what I see."

@jeloo1356:

"Simple and classic."

@legit_emilysunday:

"Ororo wrapping wrapping❤️❤️❤️❤️. Beautiful."

@tinababy_gh

"Where is uncle Ned?"

Ned Nwoko gushes as he celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting the birthday post shared online by Ned Nwoko to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels, on her 23rd birthday.

Ned Nwoko, in his birthday post celebrating his wife, described Regina as a truly fantastic woman whose selfless love and support have done nothing but enrich his life and that of everyone around him.

The politician noted in the post that Regina's growth has been truly inspiring over the last few years.

Source: Legit.ng