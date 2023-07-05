Nigerian comic Oga Sabinus recently proved that he is not just a funny man but is also academically affluent

The famous skit maker recently shared some photos on his social media pages of him donning graduation garb with multiple awards and certificates

Sabinus, in his usual fashion, left many in suspense with a crypt message on his page instead of disclosing what the certificate was for and from which institution it was awarded

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, has sparked reactions online with a photo of him in the graduation garb he shared on his page.

In the caption of the post shared on his page, the popular comic called on his fans to congratulate him as he celebrates a massive feat in his life.

Skit maker Sabinus joins the elite Nigerian entertainers with an honorary degree. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1

Sabinus noted that he knows many would laugh at him for it, but he doesn't care because, as it stands, he is also now in the sphere of honorary degree holders.

Emmanuel now has an honorary degree in tourism and management - Mike Premium

In a bid to get a complete insight into what Sabinus' garb was for, Legit.ng reached out to the skit maker's management, Mike Premium, who confirmed what the award and certificates were for.

Premium noted that Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus, was recently awarded an honorary degree from an American institution.

Read what Mike told us:

"It is an honorary degree from the Chartered Institute of Hospitality Tourism and Management of America (CIHTM)."

The institute had this to say about Sabinus:

"This award is in recognition of his outstanding leadership and attainment, which have uniquely impacted positively in the society and improved the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria."

See Sabinus' post announcing that he was now an honorary degree holder in Tourism and hospitality:

See the reactions Sabinus' post stirred online

@iamnasboi:

"Congratulations on your MIM. Masters in Mumuism."

@mc_lively:

"What Dey happen with this gown."

@asiatested:

"This sabinus na new modern ibu, merely looking at him alone u go burst laugh."

@glassesbyoma:

"Congratulations Sabi nwa."

@glory_takeh:

" why is this funny, congratulations senior man."

@_denextbigthing:

"Senior man The family must be proud of you btw how’s the family?"

@chidinma_lyd:

"I no trust this process What’s happening bro?"

@excess_officiall:

"kanayo O Kanayo graduation gown ."

@aloowire_:

"School wey u no go wey dem run certificate for u, how u do am."

@ayoade717:

"You for iron this your gown."

