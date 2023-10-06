Oga Sabinus has dropped a new skit of him appearing with a lowcut hairstyle in the UK

In the video, Oga Sabinus ended up being tricked by an Oyinbo lady who claimed to love him because of his new haircut

A clip showed the moment she tried to get the skit maker arrested, which stirred hilarious reactions online

Popular skit maker and content creator Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, is currently in the United Kingdom, where he recently dropped a new skit.

Upon his arrival in the UK, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oga Sabinus cut off his signature dreadlocks for a new lowcut hairstyle, which stirred reactions.

Oga Sabinus features Oyinbo in new skit. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

The funnyman in his video was seen alongside a friend trying to attract Oyinbo ladies in the UK with his new look.

He attracted a lady, who pulled a fast one of him. She claimed she loved Sabinus because of his hairstyle and asked him to follow her home.

Upon reaching her house, the lady stunned Sabinus after she claimed he broke into her house and went on to call the police to get him arrested.

Sharing the funny video on his Instagram page, Sabinus wrote in his caption:

"Who send me to follow oyibo woman ahhh !! You can’t predict this oyibo women."

Watch the video below:

People laugh over Sabinus' video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments, see them below:

donmozarti:

"you sef dey hear word."

iamdennyb:

"This guy is one of the best comedian in the whole world trust me."

stylewise_ng:

"This oyibo accent a not accenting ooo."

mcee_a1:

"You no dey follow instructions!!"

kellylivinglarge:

i swear U Dey burst my brain."

preciouspearls_:

"This is just an evidence say no be every oyibo you see wey dress & talk normal dey normal oh. Me, I no dey near them oh for this UK."

Source: Legit.ng