Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, has shared pictures of his new look as he takes off his signature dreads

The funny man also shared a fun video of him in a barbing salon in the UK where the dreads were cut off

Oga Sabinus' new look has, however, stirred hilarious reactions from many of his fans as they took to his comment section to tease him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny,' famous for his blue shirt with Afro-dreads in many of his videos, has caused a buzz with his new look.

Oga Sabinus, who is currently out of the country, has been sharing lovely pictures and videos of him in the UK.

Sabinus shares pictures of him spotting a new look. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

However, in a recent post via his Instagram story, the funny man shared a video of himself in a barbing salon, taking off his dreads.

In the clip, the skit maker was seen spotting a lowcut hairstyle as he wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Taking off my dreads”.

Watch the video below:

See the new pictures Sabinus shared:

Sharing the same pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sabinus wrote:

"Delilah has done it to Samson again."

Fans react to Oga Sabinus' look

See some of their comments below:

leevib3z:

"Dat one no be dread before na na free form ."

deco_pluto20:

"Make he come put am white die in the memory of Imole."

; 6 h;;;y_main1:

"You need am sabinus @mrfunny1_ …. Maybe you no go dey too mumu for your skit again."

mentor__lii:

"Ahh Delilah done catch am Samson sabinus why na."

bhadbee0:

"'Now he go see employment'."

zomoge_inspired:

"Why you de cut am ??? @mrfunny1_ Are u sure you’re okay … abeg I no won hear anything ooo."

remyleeobi:

"Once In a while bro But no worry u go miss am in less than 1 month … and to grow am back na war ."

How Sabinus celebrated his chief security officer

Sabinus sweetly celebrated his dog on its birthday, Legit.ng reported.

Sabinus' post stirred emotions as he hailed his dog named Ndubuisi, who he said was his Chief Security Officer.

One of the pictures Sabinus shared online to mark Ndubuisi's birthday showed his girlfriend with the dog.

Source: Legit.ng