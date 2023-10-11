Popular Nigerian singer Simi has once again shared a video of her bantering with her mother on social media

In the clip, the music star was playing a game with her mum and dared her to twerk on camera as she sang

The hilarious video caught the attention of netizens, and the majority were amused by it

Talented Nigerian singer Simi recently gave her mother an interesting task to do during a Truth or Dare game.

It all started on her Instagram stories, with the music star asking her mother to choose between telling the truth or doing a dare. The adventurous woman opted for the dare.

Singer Simi made her mum twerk during the truth or dare game. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi’s face lit up as her mother chose to be dared, and she pondered for a bit on what to tell her to do before eventually daring her to twerk in front of the camera.

The clip then showed the music star’s elderly mum twerking as Simi sang Tyla’s Water song.

See the hilarious video below:

Reactions as Simi’s elderly mother twerks on camera

The video of Simi’s mother taking up the dare to twerk on camera amused many netizens after it went viral. Some of them also commented on Simi’s daughter’s spoken English. Read some of their comments below:

olorisupergalmedia:

“Mummy is that how to twerk?”

oma_crumbs:

“Her insta story is always full of fun and lessons but she hardly post.”

debbywhyt:

“Every word from that English na money o.”

naomiitee:

“Thank God me sef get baby girl.”

iammorenita:

“Awwnnnnn…”

daphnesimport:

“Deja singing.”

olaryeancahh:

“So sweet.”

ebi_oshionya:

“Cute.”

Video of Adekunle Gold, wife & Deja jubilating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that celebrity couple and singers Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi gave fans an insight into how they celebrate.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of him, his wife, daughter Deja, and some family members celebrating the release of his new single featuring Marlian signee Zinoleesky titled ‘Party No Dey Stop’.

A clip in the video showed the moment the lovebirds and other family members raised glasses to mark the new achievement.

Source: Legit.ng