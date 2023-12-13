Famous Nigerian clergyman Apostle Joshua Selman trends online as hints about him getting set to tie the knot goes viral

A viral photo of him and a lady alleged to be his childhood sweetheart has leaked online and has started making the rounds

The lady's name and face were revealed by a youth pastor and media personality, Don Tobechukwu

Renowned Nigerian cleric Apostle Joshua Selman of the Koinonia Ministries trends online as hints about him being set to tie the knot soon with his childhood lover go viral.

According to a report leaked online by popular media personality and youth pastor Don Tobechukwu Ade, aka @row_haastup.

Photos of famous Nigerian clergyman Apostle Joshua Selman and his alleged fiancee leak online. Photo credit: @row_haastrup/@koinoniaeni

He revealed that in some private WhatsApp conversations, discussions about the Apostle getting set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart were becoming quite rife.

Netizens express shock that Pastor Selman isn't married yet

Though the report leaked by Pastor Tobechukwu stirred a lot of reactions, one which seems to be the highlight so far was the shock many expressed at finding out that the clergyman is still single.

Some who reacted to the post were seen praying for the man of God to finally tie the knot by 2024.

Others noted that the courtship between Apostle Selman and the young woman identified as Sandra had gone on for far too long.

Months ago, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Apostle Selman and ace gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey shut down the AO arena in the UK with over 21,000 capacity. This young lady was also at the event.

See the post that stirred reactions:

Reactions trail leaked photos of Apostle Selman and his alleged fiancee

See how netizens reacted to Apostle Selman's trending photos with a woman alleged to be his childhood sweetheart:

@odirah_cellz:

"You guys mean he isn't married? That's weird."

@JWEZEE:

"That’s Apostle fiancé."

@_oluchiii:

"That's mama Sandra Selwoman. We are only imagining things noni."

@activistmanny:

"He's been dating Sandra since their school days. I pray they end up getting married. I'm not a fan of people calling her selwoman and mama etc, because they are not even married and the church community has joined already. I pray they get married in 2024 though."

@realOBOZUWA:

"He's a single Pastor who already have so much knowledge about marriage."

@Dukecute11:

"He's not married yet?"

@RebekkahbluE:

"I think that’s the lady they call Selwoman. They’ve been engaged for a while I think according to what I read."

@VetiNazreehlDr:

"I was surprised the day I found out Apostle Selman is not married."

@Candydgreat:

"Around 2019 when. I started following apostle Joshua selman newly,they said that's his fiancee and they will be getting married the next year. I have waited all to no avail."

@cmaotieno:

"I've always wondered why he is single. It is not good for man (especially man of God) to be alone."

Apostle Selman shared the revelations he received about 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Apostle Selman when he shared with his congregation some revelations God showed him about the new year, 2024.

Apostle Selman said the new year 2024 would be a turbulent and challenging year for believers in Nigeria, according to the Tribune.

He said the message is not to bring fear but that believers can be prepared. He added that God is trying to redeem the future by revealing things to come.

