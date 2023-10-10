While filming a movie, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo marked Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend's birthday

In the video, people surrounded him and sang a birthday song while he stayed in the middle of the room where the celebration occurred

All the guests in the recording wore white and black uniforms, and someone held a cake for the celebrant

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo does not hesitate to honour her colleagues when she has the opportunity. In a clip sighted by Legit. ng she marked Nkechi Blessing's lover's birthday at a movie location.

In the clip, the guy stood at the centre, surrounded by well-wishers who wore white and black uniforms. A lady held the birthday cake as they sang for the celebrant.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Nkechi Blessing' lover Photo Credit @nkechiblessingsunday/@iyaboojofespris

Nkechi Blessing reveals her lover is shy

In the clip, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing said that her lover is a very timid man as she recorded how they celebrated his birthday.

Iyabo Ojo was also sighted singing in the background. The birthday boy covered his eyes and smiled at the camera.

See the clip of the birthday celebration here:

Fans react to video of Nkechi Blessing lover's surprise birthday

Netizens have reacted to the celebration recording. Here are some responses below.

@mama_t_of_warri:

"@iyaboojofespris, u Dey spread love sha . u are a wonderful soul."

@the_real_tobe_official:

"Awwwnnn, celebrity relationship dey sweet ooo. Wow, God when I go dey chill with celebs."

@kmartgrocerylagos:

"Happy birthday to your rare gem."

@ajileyeolamide:

"Happy birthday."

@lillianlartey:

"My birthday mate....Happy birthday."

@milang94_:

"Shy sh."\

@faithianna_ebi:

"So this guy dey shy like this ? Wow happy birthday sir ."

@tomiwa_22:

"So na mouth he get online ,Baba Dey shy ooo."

@__marcel059:

"Aww I’m happy for you . .Fr I thought this won’t last because At first because I felt women like you don’t take we neutral guy’s serious but you prove me wrong."

@glam_bylc:

"So you dey shy, you you be talking and doing a lot when it’s only you and your babe."

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla go on a mother-and-daughter date

Legit. ng had previously reported that Iyabo and her daughter, Priscilla, went on a date together and shared pictures of their outing.

On her Instagram page, Iyabo posted images of the fashionable attires they wore for their get-together.

The actress wore a pink top and black skirt, while her daughter wore a short green gown.

