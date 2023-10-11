Woli Agba recently shared a sweet video of him and other colleagues welcoming Mama Rainbow to a movie location

In the video, Woli Agba, who was excited to see the veteran actress, displayed different moves, including twerking like a lady

Mama Rainbow was also stunned as she stood still to watch the skit maker; netizens found the video hilarious

Popular skit maker and content creator Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba, recently linked up with veteran actress Idowu Philips 'Mama Rainbow' at a movie location.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, an excited Woli Agba approached Mama Rainbow's car as he saluted her after she stepped out.

Woli Agba welcomes Mama Rainbow with dance moves at a movie location. Credit: @woliagba_ayojewole @mamarainbowofficial

Another clip showed Woli Agba twerking while some people were heard singing as they welcomed the veteran actress, who was stunned by the display of love.

Sharing the video online, Woli Agba wrote:

"That’s how we roll. Iya Ni Wura @mamarainbowofficial."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Woli Agba twerking for Mama Rainbow

See some of the comments below:

topegangan:

"Daddy too like wahala."

breastcareconsult:

"Learn to honour people, it opens door quickly."

famonzo1:

"Mama rainbow looking so young. Whao."

cribsncradles:

"Small yansh dey shake o."

zoboleeglobal:

"See d way mama dey look daddy."

iam_larelladonna:

"I have already said "idi yi naa ni" not long someone said in the video."

rosebellasmith1:

"Unah ehn God continue to bless you abundantly."

glory_igbuku:

"Mama just dey look sey how I take know this boy.."

officialpapa_j

"Wahala no com too much."

dr_seyi_ajo:

"My God see am mumsi dey look say where I see this boy."

empress_happen:

"That's your yansh wey u dey shake ehn, Hmmm no come shake am for UK oo Awon ologo Rainbow."

