Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid’s ardent follower took their love for the singer to another level after the recent loss of his mother

The young individual dedicated a part of their body for a tattoo honouring the late singer’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun

Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award-winning singer's mum died in the early hours of Friday, August 17

An ardent fan of Nigerian singer Wizkid uniquely paid tribute to the singer’s recently deceased mum.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am on Friday, August 17.

Fan shows support to Wizkid as he mourns his mother Credit: @wizkidgallery

Source: Instagram

A trending photograph showed a fan who tattooed the date of the sad incident on their thigh to show solidarity with Wizkid in this trying time.

See the picture below

Wizkid’s fan’s tattoo stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some hilarious takes on the fan's newly acquired tattoo.

ohyescynthiaaa:

"MENT in high and low places."

real_ngwa_pikin:

"Wetin you wan come do for your own mama? Omo una dey try oh."

king_fraga:

"When your mama come die nko?? That’s if she’s not even dead yet. Omo werey."

kofooworola_:

"Another person mama??? Y’all be doing too much for person wey no even send you."

favvys_cake_:

"Stop disgracing your family on social media, m a fan of BIG WIZ but this is a NO❌."

prankhottiee:

"Wizkid mom was a mother to fc’s so allow him please ."

verified_firstlady:

"Dey play with another person mother if your mother die what will you do‍♀️ am crying for you ."

