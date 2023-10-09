Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently caused a buzz online with pictures of his newly acquired accessories for him and his second wife

The Nollywood filmmaker took to social media to share a picture of a gold necklace bearing his name and that of Judy Austin

The couple's unique love symbol left many pointing out some differences, asking while Judy is still bearing her maiden name

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made waves online after posting a photo of his latest customised gold chain with his anime and that of his second wife, Judy Austin, on it.

The Nollywood star shared a picture of a gold necklace with his and Judy's names boldly engraved on it.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's matching gold chain sparks reactions online Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The couple's chains read: "Isi Mmili Ji Ofor" for the man and "Judy Austin" for the woman.

The filmmaker thanked the jeweller in his caption, saying:

"Gift from @glow_jewelss, thank you, my guy. More blessings in your business."

However, their fans criticised the couple's token of love and wondered why Judy Austin hadn't included Yul Edochie's surname on her necklace.

See the picture below:

Yul Edochie's new set of jewellery with Judy sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions online. Some made fun of Yul for supporting Judy's choice to keep her maiden name, while some were concerned about the actor's polygamous lifestyle.

See their comments below:

kdessy_collections:

"She still bearing Austin? oh! I forgot she was picked."

emmanuellaezinne:

"Why not Judy Edochie ."

balyntendyofficial:

"Juju has finally tie you together when you put that thing around your neck you'll forever live under jujus pants mumu man."

kelly__juma:

"Why didn't Judy post this on her wall since its her chain???? Judy this your marriage will kpai you with stress one day. Why do we need to see your chain on Yuls page??."

ladypashy_2:

"Werey Why not Judy Edochie100million na ur mate?? Juju obasi Zukwanike, Yoyoyo na li,e go kee u,whch Gift ."

nanakings80:

"This one na Dog chain."

Yul Edochie bursts out in excitement on meeting 2baba

The Nigerian actor warmed the hearts of many with his recent link-up with famous Afropop singer Innocent Iidbia, fondly called 2baba.

Yul was visibly excited as he went up the stage to capture a sweet moment with the musician.

The trending clip shared by Yul saw him jump and shout like a happy kid beside 2baba, who was also expressive with his excitement.

Source: Legit.ng