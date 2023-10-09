Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemates Alex and Pere left the show as enemies, and he is fine leaving it like that

In an interview with fellow housemate Miracle, the actor said he is not open to sitting with Alex to discuss what happened.

To buttress his point, Pere said that he would rather have a sit down with the devil than with Alex

BBNaija stars Pere Egbi and Alex Asogwa would likely never return to being cordial following Pere's statement during an interview.

In a chat with colleague Miracle, the actor vowed never to see eye to eye with Alex again.

Netizens react to Pere's statement about Alex Photo credit: @alex_unusual/@pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

He said that even if Jesus came down to get him to sit with Alex, he would instead ask for another person he had a squabble with or sit with the devil.

Pere added that he doesn't want negativity around him and that everyone should stay where they are.

He, however, said he has no grudges against Alex but urged her to avoid him by all means.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pere's video

somadina_serwaa:

"Let him talk his talk, Alex also said a lot about him !!!"

beauty_lifystyle:

"But she said a lot about him. Y’all should allow him speak and defend himself. Some people were applauding her when she was talking. What’s all these double standards for?"

kha_tte:

"Lmaooooooo, the more your are crying, the more Alex’s body is banging, your eye will peel "

lisa_ikpes_:

"My general Alex brings out the worse in you so it’s better to avoid each other…. Not all friendship can work."

ayob_ee:

"He said what said period ‍♀️ Alex said alot about him so if he feels this way about her then his feelings is valid let pere breath abeg."

juahtweh:

"But Alex want to settle with you? You like yourself ooh."

ammyrossy24:

"Pere rest oooAlex don't even care shuuu."

babyddoryy:

"Not for someone that said one of his plans was to sleep with Alex. Big fuuul."

Pere throws Alex off the bed during argument

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video of the moment the actor yanked off a mattress from under Alex in the room sparked reactions online.

According to reports, the housemates got into an altercation over the mattress, and Pere turned it into a violent fight.

After getting thrown off the bed, Alex kept reiterating that Pere was trying to provoke her so she could hit him, and she also vowed none of them would sleep in the space they were fighting for.

Source: Legit.ng