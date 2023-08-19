BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has now lashed out at her co-star Pere, and called him an evil person

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has now described her co-star Pere as being very evil with a dark heart.

On the BBNaija show, Alex was seen lashing out at him over how he reacted to Venita and Doyin having a heated exchange of words over the Ike and Ilebaye’s clothes drama.

Alex was greatly displeased that Pere had said Venita was ‘doing the Lord’s work’ with the way she was lashing out at Doyin for defending Ilebaye.

Netizens react as BBNaija All Stars' Alex calls Pere wicked with a dark heart.

According to the female reality star, Pere is an evil person and his heart is very dark even at his age. She also called him very wicked for seeing the things happening and being happy about it.

In her words:

“You are the evil person, don’t let me face you this morning, I’ve been trying not to face you since yesterday, you are the evil person, Pere your heart is very dark, at this age, your heart is wicked, very wicked, for you to see these kind of things and you’re happy, ‘she’s doing the Lord’s work’ because she’s saying some kind of mean things, instead of you to be trying to separate both of them from saying things that can make them get strikes, you people are happy. This is the Lord’s work? You dare bring the Lord into this kind of thing?”

Not stopping there, Alex added that despite Pere praising Venita’s actions, he doesn’t actually care about her but he only cares about himself. The angry housemate explained that she had always tried to see the good in Pere but has not been able to.

She said:

“You know you don’t care about Venita and that’s why you’re happy about this! Evil person! It shows in every single thing that you do. I’ve always tried to see the good that’s in you, I’ve been trying to see the good in you but I cannot find it. You’re very evil! Ahnahn! Always thinking it’s a game, you just want to deal with everybody, even people that you laugh with today, you don’t care about them, you don’t care about anybody but yourself, selfish fxcking bastaard!”

See the heated video below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Alex calls Pere an evil and wicked person

It did not take long for the video of Alex blasting Pere to go viral on social media and it caused a lot of buzz. Many netizens had different opinions about it.

Read some of their comments below:

lut_tah:

“People saying Alex reacted coz she likes people please dont watch twitter or IG....Reason Alex reacted is Venita was still abusing Doyin and she said her abusing Doyin make give her a strike as KOkO got a strike coz of some abuse. VENITA had just said Doyin will never have kids..Then Pere said Venita is doing the Lord's work. That's when Alex said started telling Pere what she said.”

iam_toceen:

“If it was Ilebaye that called him baastard they will say she’s disrespectful,like say na respect show dem dey do…rubbish and ingredient .”

porshe_quin:

“Everything Alex said is nothing but the absolute truth.”

spicyairmie:

“Pere sure has a dark heart. His friends should be careful, all these has a lot to tell about his person.”

Iambamessentials:

“Ok,you see this part,Alex called Pere with her full chest and the only word a whole general could say is are you done Alex you do this one and I love it!! Someone actually need to put that guy in his space.”

Chinedum_gift:

“Pere doing the most him and wickedness signed a forever deal .”

contento_boss_king:

“Your heart is darker than your complexion .”

Evergreen_srhr:

“So Alex is seeing Pere's wicked ways? I love it.”

official_tiannah:

“I do not want to hear Alex is doing too much from you silly fans or anybody , Cos When Venita insulted Doyin and Pere said Venita is doing the lord's work ,that was when Alex change it for Pere to this extent … Alex Ride on.”

abjluxuryhub:

“Alex will tell you the truth regardless of how close you think you are to her... If that is not integrity, I don't know what is.”

Ike issued a strike for trashing Ilebaye's clothes

Fans of the BBNaija show celebrated as Biggie finally addressed the recent fiasco in the house between Ike and Ilebaye.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ike and a couple of other male housemates launched an attack on the youngest contestant on the show, Ilebaye.

Ike, who led the assault, was finally reprimanded by Biggie for vandalising Ilebaye's personal belongings and littering them all over the house. He was issued a strike.

