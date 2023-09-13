Big Brother Naija All Star housemate Alex has revealed shocking details about Pere, one of the fine young men in the house

According to Alex during her diary session, Pere is dirty, snores like he doesn't have sense and goes about the house with dry crust feet

Alex added that for someone who is like that, he carries himself too much with an air of importance around the house

Alex is not in any way impressed with who her supposed friend and colleague Pere has shown himself to be in the BBNaija All Stars house.

During her diary session with Biggie, Alex revealed Pere is very unhygienic as he leaves poo stains in the toilet under the guise that he's in a hurry.

Alex reveals Pere is a dirty man Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@alexunusual

Source: Instagram

She added that the actor farts like he doesn't have sense, snores, and dares to call people names in the house.

Alex also said Pere walks about with dry, ashy and crusty legs with an air of superiority around Biggie's house.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Alex's video

Alex's description of Pere sparked mixed reactions on social media, read come of the comments sighted below:

mheenarh__:

"Why are other housemates not saying this? Alex you have a pr0blem and you are seriously looking for Pere’s tr0uble."

fizzglam:

"Alexxxx this is bad. Why will you talk such demeaning words about someone….this is bad "

peres_girlfriend:

"Pere said he no see u for that house, is it by force, he’s not interested in u."

thestudentconnectv:

"The only thing on Alex Head Is Pere. This was someone she was close to when they entered the house and all of a sudden she dislikes him."

anitageorgette:

"I like this. No stupid narrative about any man. She decoded their plot. We ate voting Melanin Queen Alexandra, the great. Go girl."

candyberry2:

"Chaii Alex oooooo you need help gosh!!"

officialajummy:

"If man says all these things, we will be abusing the guy."

balo_ng:

"Eviction fever... abeg Alex go sleep. Don't put people on this long jump.. Alex has been looking for Pere’s trouble recently"

lovingfaith:

She loves him, and my general no dey look her side, she turn am to fight.

Alex calls Pere evil

In other BBNaija news about Alex and Pere, she described her co-star Pere as being very evil with a dark heart.

Alex was seen lashing out at him over how he reacted to Venita and Doyin having a heated exchange of words following the Ike and Ilebaye’s clothes drama.

Alex was greatly displeased that Pere had said Venita was ‘doing the Lord’s work’ with the way she lashed out at Doyin for defending Ilebaye.

Source: Legit.ng