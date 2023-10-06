BBNaija Level Up stars Christy O and Kess are back in the news after an old TikTok video of them resurfaced online

In the viral clip, the reality TV stars were seen pretending to be a couple arguing over money

The video caused a stir on Twitter with many netizens sharing their interesting comments about the BBNaija stars

BBNaija Level Up stars’ Kess and Christy O’s alleged clandestine relationship has once again got netizens talking after their old video resurfaced on social media.

In the video which had been posted on Kess’ TikTok page many years ago, the reality stars were seen acting like a couple to a viral video of President Tinubu speaking.

The clip showed Christy O protesting because Kess had given her N2000 to make her hair and he did not seem to be budging.

The video was reposted with a caption on Twitter that reads:

“Aww roomie of life.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail old video of Kess and Christy O

The throwback video of the BBNaija stars came to light after Kess’ wife accused them of sleeping with each other under the guise of being roommates. A number of netizens shared their thoughts on the viral clip, read some of them below:

Berv called Christy O an understanding side chick:

Fab called Christ O and Kess shameless:

This tweep called the BBNaija stars broke roommates:

Folake said Kess and Christy O looked like hungry kids:

Richard had this to say:

Rowland called them shameless:

Margaret tweeted:

Dorothy said they mishandled their sponsor:

How Kess' alleged cheating made his wife lose 2 kids

In other related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija star Kess' wife, Angel, blamed him for their losing two kids.

According to her, the BBNaija star continued to swear, using their unborn kids’ lives to prove that he was not cheating even though he was.

Angel said his swearing was probably why they lost two babies and his brother also lost a child.

