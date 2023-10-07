Some intending couples have tested positive for HIV, pregnancy and other sicknesses during pre-marital test screening

The intending couples were to undergo the screening before partaking in the state-sponsored mass wedding in Kano state

The spokesperson of Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge, who disclosed this said they have been replaced, subjected to counselling and given medications.

Kano state - The spokesperson of Hisbah Board in Kano state, Lawan Fagge, has given a fresh update regarding plans for the state-sponsored Mass weddings.

Fegge said some intending couples have tested positive for HIV carriers, pregnancy, Hepatitis B, and sickle cell, Vanguard reported.

He said this was discovered at the point of pre-marital test screening the intending couples were subjected to as part of the criteria to partake in the state-sponsored wedding.

“This is based on the interim report we got from the Ministry of Health.

“There are about 40 male and female with Hepatitis B. There are those with sickle cell, then there are those who are pregnant and those with HIV carriers. But they will be counselled and given medication for the next months. They were rejected from the exercise and there was a replacement. They might be considered if they cope with the counselling and medication.”

