Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has used her win to turn the lives of her family members around

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, the reality star's father could not hide his shock on sighting his new car

After collecting the key to his ride and opening it, Phyna's dad motioned his lovely wife to get behind the wheels

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and season 7 winner Phyna has made her dad a very happy man with a gift she bought for him recently.

The reality star surprised her dear dad with a new car and in the emotional moment she presented it to him was captured in a video.

Nigerians react as Phyna surprises dad with new car Photo credit: @_the_amazon

In the video which has now made the rounds online, Phyna's dad got emotional and asked several times if his daughter indeed bought him a fine car to ride around town with.

On collecting the key, he got emotional as he looked into the vehicle, which was decorated for the surprise, before calling on his wife to sit behind the wheels.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the sweet video

leemah333:

"I tap in dis blessing I want to do dis for my father"

i.ambarbiee___:

"May we all be blessed so we can make our parents proud and happy "

honeyp_store1:

"This brought tears to my eyesGod bless you phyna"

queenies_hairs:

"Awwww this is so so lovely to watch. God bless our parents oo. They deserve the best and more. Phyna you do well."

pweettyinpearl:

"The car looks so good with mama in it ❤️ congratulations papa bear Weldon Phyna you be correct daughter of Grace "

officialoluwadami:

"This is so joyful to watch. May God keep blessing you Josephyna."

Phyna’s dad joyfully checks out daughter’s new car with her mum

Phyna's life, as well as that of her parents changed forever since she emerged winner of the Level-up season.

The reality star got a new car as part of her prizes and after taking the delivery, her parents got to sit in it.

Phyna's dad in the video sighted online checked out some of the gears and disclosed that he would take the car for a test ride the next day.

