A video of an impressive sculpture of the late singer Mohbad made by an artist is trending on social media

In the clip, a man who appeared to be the artist was seen standing beside the sculpture, with a song by Mohbad playing in the background

As expected, the video has stirred emotions from Nigerians, as many commended the artist for a job well done

Nigerians continue to pay tributes to the late Mohbad weeks after his demise as many take to different means to pay their last respect to the singer.

While some of Mohbad's colleagues in the music industry honoured him with songs, a sculpture of the former Marlian star made by an artist has caused a stir on social media.

Mohbad's lookalike sculpture trends. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The sculpture was so impressive that social media users took to different platforms to applaud the artist.

In the viral clip, a man who seemed to be the artist proudly displayed the sculpture, which was inspired by a photo of Mohbad.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as Mohbad's sculpture trends

Many were impressed by the artwork as they commended the artist’s rare skill. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

donaldmgb6:

"Omo! Talents dey o. God bless you sir . Some people use their talent dey create better things , others use their own dey create problems."

augustergold:

"This man should be tagged na! I love this, would love to have something like this."

beecanmedia:

"I thought it was real at first. I was thinking it was one of those throw bad video of him visiting somewhere. My God."

distinct_souvenirs

"If only the sculpture can have life !!!"

_benzemaa:

"Am I The Only One That Wants To Hear “ This Is Real Mohbad”

adebukolakolapo1:

"Dam me thinking that's mohbad for life..till I read caption. Rest on IMOLE."

Source: Legit.ng