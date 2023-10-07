Nigerian actor Yul Edochie shared a heartwarming moment with the renowned Afropop singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba

The movie star exuded sheer joy as he joined the musician on stage, capturing a delightful moment between them

The video captured both men expressing their excitement as Yul noted that he was paying his respects to the legend

Yul Edochie and 2baba exchange warm brace on meeting each other Credit: @yuledochie, @2baba

Source: Instagram

The trending clip shared by Yul saw him jump and shout like a happy kid beside 2baba, who was also expressive with his excitement.

The Nollywood star took to social media to pay tribute to the late celebrated singer, hailing him as Africa's most remarkable.

Taking to his caption, he wrote:

"Paid my respect to the Legendary 2Baba,@official2baba Africa's greatest."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie's video with 2baba sparks reactions

Netizens who came across the video either used the opportunity to troll the two stars for their marital status or praise them for their greatness.

See their comments below:

iameby20:

"Before you start typing nonsense 2baba has kids before married and his wife was aware of that before saying YES to him . Queen May i Stan ❤️."

deemamidee:

"Birds of a feather. 2baba even still better pass, at least na one e marry."

deborah.okafor.14:

"Like play like play your carrier has ended as an actor? You are just trying to be relevant on social media Kai life is one kind."

filapa2:

"Lol bottle man looking for friends, lol even 2 baba with multiple side chicks none of them became 2nd wife."

m6967:

:Na you 2 baba suppose see they jump up but na you they jump up to see 2 baba Judy don reduce u to."

amb. lilyanuju:

"Kai, this yul is just struggling to create an impression. So as to look like something is happening. Meanwhile, nothing, nothing!. So sad!"

Yul Edochie bags honourable title from northern youths

Meanwhile, the Nollywood actor was duly recognised and appreciated by the Northern Youths Consultative Forum.

Yul Edochie, filled with joy, captured the moment he was honoured in the comfort of his office in Abuja.

Yul took to social media to narrate how the notable body found him worthy of an iconic title.

Source: Legit.ng