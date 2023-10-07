Global site navigation

Local editions

Funke Akindele Relives the Teenage Dream As She Rocks Sultry Outfit to Usher’s Paris Concert
Celebrities

Funke Akindele Relives the Teenage Dream As She Rocks Sultry Outfit to Usher’s Paris Concert

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had a fantastic time at the recent concert of American superstar Usher in Paris
  • The Battle on Buka Street star took to her Instagram page to share a video of the stylish outfit she donned for the event
  • During the concert, Funke Akindele also had the pleasure of meeting popular media personality Toke Makinwa, as they both complimented each other's moment 

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had a great time at the American superstar Usher's concert in Paris recently. 

The Battle on Buka Street star shared a video of her racy attire to the singer's concert on her Instagram page.

Funke Akindele at Usher's concert in Paris, Usher performing in ParisBattle on Bukka Street actress at Usher's event
Funke Akindele with friends at Usher's concert held in Paris Credit: @funkejenifaakindele
Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele met with the popular media host Toke Makinwa, as they both donned elegant translucent attires to have the best moment of the concert.

Read also

Mohbad: Bella Shmurda melts hearts with snippet of tribute song to late singer, shares their history

Funke couldn't help but talk about the excitement she gained from attending the show as she relived one of her youthful moments in the famous love city, Paris.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her video below

Videos of Toke Makinwa at Usher's party

Funke Akindele's video sparks reactions online

Fans and celebrities commented on the enticing clips, including actress Mo Abudu, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, Anita Okoye, and more.

See their comments below:

tokemakinwa:

"Was so good ."

lizbymama:

"There’s nothing like living your best life!!!!! ."

rjayinteriorsbackup:

"Aunty Funke please enjoy well so you can come back and release season 2 of SHE MUST BE OBEYED."

ruthkadiri:

"Amazing ."
itskerenkezia_:
"I’m so happy, I love seeing you unwind and have fun. Hot mama! This is a look."

Read also

Nasty C hints at visiting Nigeria after Chinko Ekun challenged him and Cassper Nyovest

worldfamoussola:

"Watch out for bedbugs in Paris @funkejenifaakindele there is a bedbug epidemic there."

callme_omalicha:

"Okay mama is happy I am happy that she is happy ."

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"SHE was not joking when SHE said SHE's HOT!!!."

Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz reunite at movie premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, were spotted together at the premiere of their new TV show, She Must Be Obeyed.

Recall that in July 2022, JJC had revealed on social media that their marriage of six years had ended despite them sharing twin sons.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media, showing the moment Funke and JJC danced together on the red carpet at the event. They were all smiles as they did Davido’s popular Unavailable dance.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel