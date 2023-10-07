Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had a fantastic time at the recent concert of American superstar Usher in Paris

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had a great time at the American superstar Usher's concert in Paris recently.

The Battle on Buka Street star shared a video of her racy attire to the singer's concert on her Instagram page.

Funke Akindele with friends at Usher's concert held in Paris Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Funke Akindele met with the popular media host Toke Makinwa, as they both donned elegant translucent attires to have the best moment of the concert.

Funke couldn't help but talk about the excitement she gained from attending the show as she relived one of her youthful moments in the famous love city, Paris.

See her video below

Videos of Toke Makinwa at Usher's party

Funke Akindele's video sparks reactions online

Fans and celebrities commented on the enticing clips, including actress Mo Abudu, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, Anita Okoye, and more.

See their comments below:

tokemakinwa:

"Was so good ."

lizbymama:

"There’s nothing like living your best life!!!!! ."

rjayinteriorsbackup:

"Aunty Funke please enjoy well so you can come back and release season 2 of SHE MUST BE OBEYED."

ruthkadiri:

"Amazing ."

itskerenkezia_:

"I’m so happy, I love seeing you unwind and have fun. Hot mama! This is a look."

worldfamoussola:

"Watch out for bedbugs in Paris @funkejenifaakindele there is a bedbug epidemic there."

callme_omalicha:

"Okay mama is happy I am happy that she is happy ."

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"SHE was not joking when SHE said SHE's HOT!!!."

Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz reunite at movie premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, were spotted together at the premiere of their new TV show, She Must Be Obeyed.

Recall that in July 2022, JJC had revealed on social media that their marriage of six years had ended despite them sharing twin sons.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media, showing the moment Funke and JJC danced together on the red carpet at the event. They were all smiles as they did Davido’s popular Unavailable dance.

