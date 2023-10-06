Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and 2019 winner Mercy Eke has been trolled at different times by Nigerians over her accent

A video of the reality star talking about her educational background has resurfaced on social media

Mercy dragged the people attacking her and asked why she should have a foreign accent with her background

In an old interview with media personality Chude, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke, addressed her accent and how she speaks.

The reality star has been dragged at different times on social media over how she pronounces words, which has been considered local.

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's video Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the video, Mercy revealed she did not attend the best of schools and schooled in Owerri, Imo state, until her tertiary education.

She then queried why anyone would expect her to have an accent different from her background and then noted that people who have a problem with how she speaks are mad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy's video

The reality star's video sparked mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians shared different views.

Read some comments sighted below:

big_name_prince:

"It has nothing to do with your ascent your choice of words too is bulls*hit "

chinenye.joy.589:

"they are very m.a.d.i wonder how they want her to get the American accent from or she shld start forming."

dammyscollection_:

"They are very mad my queen .. very very mad."

the_fvckn_queen:

"We know she was! but the problem is she keeps forcing British accent "

hettyakorf200:

"But nobody complained abt her accent? The trolls were centered around her bad grammar nd poor presentation skills."

etimajonathan:

"Mercy dear you are missing it. The problem is not your accent or articulation or even vocabs. The problem is that you keep forcing a strange accent. In fact, you keep trying to force an American accent."

Tacha trolls Mercy after Ilebaye's win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija All Stars finale ended in a surprising twist for Nigerians as 22-year-old Ilebaye emerged as the winner.

Netizens were shocked Mercy and Cee C, despite their vast fanbases, failed to clinch the winner spot.

Tacha wasted no time using social media to shade Mercy and laugh at her for losing the N120m grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng