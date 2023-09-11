Renowned Instagram Influencer Ashmusy raised eyebrows online when she abruptly took down all her Instagram posts

The comic creator also went on to share a cryptic message, stating how exhausted she was by the recent events around her

The unexpected and unexplained removal of all her Instagram posts has left fans and netizens deeply concerned

Popular Instagram influencer Ashmusy sparked concerns online after deleting all the posts on her Instagram page.

The content creator, known for her humorous content and lavish lifestyle, got many worried as she also left a cryptic statement.

Ashmusy deletes all Instagram posts

Source: Instagram

In her now-deleted post, Ashmusy wrote:

"I'm done".

See her post below:

Ashmusy's sudden disappearance sparks reactions

Netizens had different things to say. Some noted that celebrities were human, while others took a swipe at her. Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

cilobanty:

"She can't get tired of the lies. Let her come back and keep us posted with more lies we are family."

loner247__:

"Funny thing is that they don't know what people are facing in reality just because they post online on social media looking all happy and all I pray she gets better ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

dr_godwin:

"I hope they are not Threatening her with $€X Tape? Please somebody check up on her."

meet_epitomeofgrace:

"Celebrities are human too, y'all should be nice abeg... Sending you lots of love dear ❤️."

ichie_agu1:

"How will someone making 5m everyday be done ? This life no balance oo. We are enjoying the lies auntie don’t be done abeg."

allabout_mma:

"She delete post come leave story highlight she for delete highlight too make we know say she serious."

Ashmusy opens up on reason for being single

Amarachi Ashmusy had earlier revealed why she was single and didn't want to have any man yet.

On the newest episode of Zicsaloma's "Tell Your Story" podcast, the brand influencer used herself as an example of why most successful female entertainers are having it rough on the dating scene.

Stating her predicament, she proudly declared that her earnings outweigh most guys who approach her for a committed relationship, hence her single life.

