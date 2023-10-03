One of the latest fashion trends at parties these days is the corset, and the video of a woman rocking hers has surfaced

In a green outfit, the extravagant woman sat and danced on her chair with eccentric details to her fit

From the video, it looked like the partygoer did not sit comfortably, but her unbothered look said otherwise

Fashion is pain, and these days, there have been photos and videos of women going the extra length to have their waistlines appear slimmer in their party outfits in corset tops or dresses.

In a video online, netizens expressed concern for a woman's ability to breathe in a green outfit at a party.

It looked like the corset; rather than make her waist appear slimmer and smaller, it pushed the heavy-set woman's chest up.

Despite how tightly packed the extravagant and heavily beaded outfit looked, the woman vibed and danced to the song playing without a care in the world.

Her statement makeup, lashes, and heavy jewellry complimented the look.

Watch the video below:

Hialrious reactions to the video

Netizens expressed concern and amusement at the video and expressed different opinions.

Read some comments sighted below:

mhorenike:

"Slaying is forever, breathing is only temporal."

beautyfetiish:

"If wahala was a person "

themade.woman:

"Omo I was moving with her. I almost use hand open the eyes"

kayoafrica:

"My next owambe, I’m gon find a sit next to these aunties, so i can borrow their confidence."

___highstreetbrands.ng:

"This woman has worn another one again. Dia fada dia real daddy "

adufe.dimple:

"Funniest part is they are actually rocking expensive Gold jewelry."

mur_thriftbox

"Is the lanches (lashes) for me slaying is more important than breathing Omo e shock."

stephanie.___coco:

"I’m not even focused on the corset……. It’s the eyebrows for me "

al_khazana:

"No be that Aunty wey no fit sit right for party the other day be this? "

cheers_kween_:

"Breathing is for the weak "

Toyin Abraham struggles to breathe in corset dress

Still on corset outfits, Legit.ng earlier reported that filmmaker Toyin Abraham had a hefty dose of the 'fashion is pain' talk due to her outfit choice at Funke Akindele's movie premiere.

Toyin rocked a beautiful red dress with the popular corset, snatching her mid-region.

The actress looked comfortable in the official photos shared on her page, but in her hashtags on her caption, she confessed she couldn't breathe well.

Source: Legit.ng