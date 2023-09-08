Controversial Yoruba actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miamii, recently switched to music, releasing his first single

In an interview with Your View, TVC, the Nollywood star revealed he decided to add music to his hustle because he doesn't want to become broke

Lege, who has been in the news a lot lately, said there is no food for a lazy man who has refused to work

For actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miamii, the decision to venture into music came from a place of hustle and survival rather than passion.

In an interview with the women of TVC's Your View, the actor-turned-musician revealed he decided to jump into music because he didn't want to become broke.

Lege reveals why he became a musician Photo credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The controversial actor, who also plays the role of a matchmaker online, added that he doesn't want to be the proverbial lazy man who would not have food on his table.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, Lege Miamii apologised for his terrible English. He admitted he couldn't speak well and he wouldn't want people watching to look at him one way.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's interview

adejoke_akin:

"I laughed throughout the interview. Lẹgẹ na another thing abeg..."

oyeniyisundaytoyese:

"I like that about him . He no won hear anybody complaining about his grammar."

bimwunminigerialimited:

"Very funny man. It’s the originality for me… @legemiamii."

rodiat98:

"Small small lege is gaining recognition you must get small madness to make it in this Niger."

desourcemedi:

"This guy should add comedy yo what he does."

olumidebello23:

"Lege is just too real."

Portable exposes Lege Miamii

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable made good his threat and shared screenshots of actor Lege begging Queen Dami for money.

Portable had earlier reacted to Lege's statement about his love interest, late Alaafin of Oyo's Queen Dami, on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast.

Every screenshot Portable shared was laden with insults for Lege as he noted that in the guise of helping Queen Dami find a husband, the actor tried to use her for something else, and she disagreed.

Source: Legit.ng