Alula Okposo, the only child of late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, is set to walk down the aisle soon

The young lady announced the good news via her Instagram page and shared a photo of her husband-to-be

Alula also revealed the wedding date and gave a short testimony about God coming through for her in her caption

Late Sammie Okposo's only child, Alula, will become a married woman by November, and she made the announcement online.

Taking to her Instagram page, the young lady shared a pre-wedding photo as she joyfully announced the good news in her caption.

Sammie Okposo's daughter announces wedding date. Photo credit: @sammieokposo/alulasometinnn

Source: Instagram

Alula revealed that in the past year, God had been so faithful to her in ways people would not understand.

In another post, she revealed she would be walking down the aisle on November 25. She also tagged her husband-to-be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alula wrote:

"Good morning people, I come bearing great news. I’m getting married, God has been so faithful this past year, you can’t even understand. Please save the date. God bless#AlulaTime @tipi__original 25/11/2023. Save the date "

See the post below:

The late Okposo had Alula with Gloria Ibru many years before meeting his wife, Ozzy.

Netizens congratulate Alula

The young lady's comment section was soon filled with congratulatory messages.

Read some comments below:

theonlychigul:

"Congrats nne."

elmagodwin:

"Congratulations girl! Happy for you. —- Date save "

vectorthaviper:

"AlulA and time sounds just right."

kingsmilesuti1:

"@alulasometinnn awwwww am so happy for you my lovely sis …. you made my morning."

official_evelynjohn:

"Congratulations!!!!! Let me run and call mama and congratulate her. This is huge!!!!"

deetunesagain:

"Alula ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we celebrate with you."

zia_beauty_fusion:

"To think that this man crossed my mind this Morning."

oma_.xo:

"Congratulations dearie❤️"

zeliantproperties:

"Awwwwwwwww my baby congratulations "

toyeenbsworld:

"Alulaaaaa, hearty congratulations to you dearie! May God bless your union & make it peaceful, joyful & fruitful- AMEN. I love you. ❤️"

Sammie Okposo's wife cries at his farewell service

Legit.ng reported that it was a night of sober reflection and celebration of a great minister of God and gospel singer.

However, the most captivating moment from the event captured on camera that went viral online was when the singer's wife, Ozioma, couldn't help but burst into tears when a clip of her husband was projected on the big screen.

In the video, Sammie Okposo was seen appreciating his wife, thanking her for loving him and staying true to him when he erred.

Source: Legit.ng