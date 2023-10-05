The Lagos state police command has fixed the date it would address journalists concerning its efforts to ensure Mohbad gets justice

The commissioner of police in the state will speak with newsmen on October 6, regarding their efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson confirmed the development on Thursday night, October 5, via an interview

Ikeja, Lagos state - The commissioner of police, Lagos state police command, Idowu Owohunwa, will on Friday, October 6, address the press over an ongoing investigation into the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The police will give updates regarding its investigations on Mohbad's death on Friday, October 6.

Source: Twitter

The Punch confirmed the development on Thursday night, October 5.

According to the newspaper, the CP is expected to, amongst other issues, give updates on arrests and invites made by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Legit.ng understands that the press briefing slated for 3:00 p.m. will be held at the command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos state.

The Lagos state Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the development known Thursday night during a telephone interview with The Punch.

“The CP will be addressing the press tomorrow by 3 p.m. Come with all your questions and he will answer them. Until then, I can’t talk,” Hundeyin noted.

He spoke while responding to an enquiry whether or not the police would invite the late singer’s wife, Wunmi, for questioning following the arrest of Mohbad’s friend, Singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy.

Mohbad's friend, Primeboy submits self to police after being declared wanted

Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in, the Lagos police have said.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker of the Lagos police, in a statement on Thursday, October 5, Primeboy was immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions. The embattled artiste is widely reported to be Mohbad's childhood friend.

The Lagos state police command assured family, friends, and fans of Ilerioluwa Aloba Promise, popularly known as Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation.

Reps make one strong vow on Mohbad’s case

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives on Wednesday, October 4, assured the family of the late Mohbad of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, made the vow during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music.

