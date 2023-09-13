Nigerian skit makers Cute Abiola, OGB Recent and music producer Kogbagidi run for their lives in Ikorodu after attending Mohbad's burial

The Cute Abiola and OGB Recent were harassed, assaulted and forced to abandon their cars and flee the ceremony via bikes and boats

Cute Abiola live-streamed the entire event via his Instagram page and was seen at some point reciting different Quranic verses as he prayed for protection while on the boat

Famous skit makers Cute Abiola, OGB Recent and artist manager Kogbagidi trend online as they run for their lives after attending Mohbad's burial ceremony to pay him their last respects.

They were attacked by some thugs and cultists who waylay them, demanding that they give them money before they could leave Ikorodu.

Video of thugs chasing Cute Abiola and others out of Mohbad's burial ceremony in Ikorodu. Photo credit: @cuteabiola/@onejoblessboy

The attacks were so rapid and fierce that the funny men and talent managers had to abandon their cars and flee on bikes.

The thugs followed them until they got to a boat pier, where they tried escaping back to the island.

Cute Abiola prays fervently while on the boat

The thugs couldn't stop the skit makers from boarding a boat but could be heard in the viral video telling the Kwara state SSA on youth to stop the Instagram live session.

But he refused until their boat took off. During the trip, Cute Abiola could be heard praying as he recited different Quranic verses seeking Allah's protection while chiding the boat driver not to drive fast.

Watch excerpts from the live session below:

Watch another video of Cute Abiola getting attacked by thugs:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clips from Abiola's Live IG

@papillon_mix_:

"That is what you get when the rich distance themselves from the poor."

@kidwalksapparels:

"This is one of the reasons some people did not go for that burial. So all of u bashing celebrities...shey Ikorodu is a place they will want to enter like this. See what they are doing to the one that went."

@bashy_d_garafina:

"Ikorodu boys and their self entitlement Na why their state Dey back back of Lagos."

@boluwatife_bussy:

"Their face too black for dat ikorodu ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️you for arrange soldiers for body."

@Simpalito:

"I just dey come from the live. Omo e red ooh."

@houseofneeyo:

"Why's the road this poor? And we have a government oooo."

@FabulousCFC:

"Omo this ijede na village . E no even suppose deh part of ikorodu at all."

@mcfc_jagaban:

"Biola looks terrified. You can see the fear written all over his face. He just wants to get back home safely."

Cute Abiola shares voice note Mohbad sent to him before his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Cute Abiola when he joined other celebrities in mourning singer Mohbad.

The SSA revealed that he shares a very cordial relationship with Mohbad, noting that his death came to him as a rude shock.

Not stopping there, the father of one revealed Mohbad was supposed to acquire a new Range Rover Velar this Friday.

