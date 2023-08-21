Mercy Aigbe and her husband joined the long list of celebrities who showed up for the movie premiere of Itele's Kesari

In the video shared by the actress, she was seen with her husband surrounded by excited fans who wanted to take photos and videos with them

Fans of the movie star have commended her for handling the uncomfortable yet important moment well

A large crowd of excited fans greeted Mercy Aigbe and her husband as they arrived at filmmaker Itele's Kesari movie premiere.

The enthusiastic fans whipped out their phones to capture the moment, and they all chanted Mercy Aigbe's 'The owner' slang.

Mercy Aigbe takes photos and videos with fans Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Despite how uncomfortable the situation looked, the actress and her husband smiled and indulged the moment.

After the fans let them go, the couple met up with other celebrities who attended the premiere.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mercy captioned the post:

"Big Congratulations to @iteledicon01 on the premiere of his movie ‘KESARI’."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's video

shadyshisha24:

"Simple and classy."

ashabi_jewel:

"Look at d way aunty mercy and daddy Dey look."

omo_badagry:

"Omo celebrity life no easy o. I for don knock one or two people for head."

lagosprincess2020:

"The fans love for Agbeke is real. Plus I love the couple outfit."

tairanyjewellers:

"Omoooosee how aunty mercy was staring at themnibolatujasi bayi."

tawolony:

"Life of a celebrity....u have to keep smiling even when you're pissed."

olaiya_simisola:

"Omo celebrity life is not easy ooo haaa me that have anxiety I go just faint."

bunmijoneshelen:

"The love is massive ❤️"

nikky_spexial:

"Aya D Owner and D Rightful Owner ❤️❤️"

lilmubula1:

"See love you are loved mama❤️"

Just be careful ooo

"Just becareful ooo"

officialcostlybabe:

"Agbeke aya the owner ❤️"

ayinkeade833:

"Love wey choke ❤️❤️❤️the woman I love "

khaddy_o:

"Omo everybody just dey shout agbeke aga d'owner you are honored mama❤️❤️"

icon_armies2:

"God honour will not depart from your life and he will continue to uphold your family #realmercyaigbe @kazimadeoti ❤️"

Mercy Aigbe and hubby attend owambe

Meanwhile, Mercy Aigbe trended online after a clip of her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, attending a wedding party in Lagos went viral.

The pair had somewhat been on a low-key after their February love fest vacation, leaving many in awe.

And some months back, she went on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim and taking up the name Hajia Minnah.

Source: Legit.ng