Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself with her billionaire husband and their two sons

Regina explained that she believes in Nigeria and her Independence Day post got many netizens talking

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has joined others to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of photos of herself with her politician husband, Prince Ned Nwoko and their two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

Fans react as Regina Daniels marks Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina and her boys rocked matching green ankara outfits while her billionaire husband looked simple in a white native attire with his signature red cap.

In the caption of the lovely photos, Regina celebrated Nigeria with glowing words. According to her, she believes in the country. She also announced that it was her birth month.

She wrote:

“Happy Independence Day to my country NIGERIA Nigeria is a great nation and I believe in it ! Great Nigeria ! Great ✊ WELCOME TO MY BIRTH MONTH.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Regina Daniels celebrates Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day

Regina Daniels’ heartwarming post to mark the country’s independence raised a series of comments from her Instagram followers. Read some of them below:

luchyclaire30:

“Do you , the world will adjust .. just look how good they look together.”

stanley_nweze:

“Cute family.”

Natasha_baby2020:

“Happy Independence Day.”

casie__snow:

“Beautiful family.”

____darklily:

“The first kid tho❤️❤️Regina gave birth to her self in a boys form.”

symply_dinny:

“Your second kid is ur husband’s carbon copy.”

nabscollections:

“For d first time Ned born pikin wei resemble the mother. Dz second son looks like Regina.”

Favourhoj:

“I hear say you go do yansh, I Dey vex for you ooh.”

Whandie_gal:

“Happy Independence Nigeria! Happy Independence my Gina @regina.daniels and 9 days to the day the earth was blessed with ur presence.”

ummujawaadshuaib:

“My Queen... may Almighty God bless your home... you all looks ravishing... my prince khalifa is growing and munir.”

Tonto Dikeh marks Nigeria's Independence Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh also celebrated Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day in a special way.

The movie star rocked Nigeria’s signature colours, green and white, in a series of photos and a video posted on her Instagram account.

Tonto looked stunning in her aso-ebi attire that included a green corset top with teardrops and applique details on the sleeves and an ivory coloured bottom with green stones attached to it.

Source: Legit.ng