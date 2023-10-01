Nigeria marked its 63rd Independence Day on October 1, 2023, and Tonto Dikeh made sure to join in the celebration

The Nollywood actress dressed up in a stunning green and white aso-ebi outfit to mark the special occasion

Tonto’s photos and video left many fans drooling as they gushed over her appearance

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day in a special way.

On October 1, 2023, the movie star rocked Nigeria’s signature colours, green and white, in a series of photos and a video posted on her Instagram account.

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's stunning photos as she celebrates Nigeria's 63rd independence day. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto looked stunning in her aso-ebi attire that included a green corset top with teardrops and applique details on the sleeves and an ivory coloured bottom with green stones attached to it.

In the caption of the photo, the actress proceeded to call herself a patriotic Nigerian who needs to contribute her quote to the peace and growth of the country.

She wrote:

“As a Patriotic Nigerian, I won't relent to always contribute my own quota to the peace and national development of my great country, Nigeria. Happy 63rd Independence Day anniversary to all Nigerians.”

See her post below:

See another lovely photo of her outfit below:

Tonto Dikeh showcases Independence Day attire in video:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh’s Independence Day post

Tonto Dikeh’s Independence Day celebration photos left many netizens impressed and a number of them gushed over how good she looked in her comment section.

Read some of the reactions below:

ucheelendu:

“Absolutely gorgeous her Excellency.”

officialcindy_a:

“These pics are so beautiful. Chai God dey create o. Happy Independence Day Nigeria.”

Lesliepowers3:

“Tonto's Tailor always comes through .”

officialcindy_a:

“Wow see impeccable beauty . I too love this lady.”

sheddyoflagos:

“Happy Independence Day KingT, thank you for lending your voice to the voiceless ❤️.”

vivianlam_glamour:

“If only Nigeria can be this beautiful, we for no Dey complain oo.”

sofony_empire:

“U are beautiful.. Happy New Month.. Nigeria no suppose celebrate Independence..The Country is in Chaos.”

Jemimah.andrew:

“Omo you are too fine abeg.”

presh28_:

“So Beautiful Mama❤️ Happy Independence Day To Nigeria.”

