A video from this year's Olojo Festival in Ife, Osun state, is trending on social media

In the clip, the Ooni of Ife was spotted rocking the sacred Aare crown, with people on his left and right side to support him

The video has since stirred reactions from many Nigerians, including music star Davido

One of the famous festivals marked in the southwest annually is the Olojo Festival in Ife, Osun state.

A talking point from the event that has caused a buzz on social media is the trending video of Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi rocking the sacred Aare crown, said to be associated with the god of war and iron, Ogun.

A video from the Olojo Festival in Osun state showed the Ooni with the sacred crown of his forebears. Credit: @ooniadimulaife @davido

In the video, the Ooni of Ife appeared to be under spiritual influence with the sacred Aare crown on his head as people supported him on his left and right-hand side. He staggered on foot through the ancient Ife town.

According to the reports, the sacred Aare crown is believed to have been made from several items, such as cutlass and 149 other undisclosed objects.

Davido and other Nigerians react to video from Olojo festival

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

davido:

"Long love the KING."

enytan78:

"Aare is a strong n powerful crown it only seen outside during the odun olojo, this is the crown that is associated with saworo ide."

iam_ajayigloria:

"Yoruba culture that crown looks so light but it’s heavy according to history."

h.m_empress_madani:

"Your majesty @ooniadimulaife it seems it was harder to carry it on this year. It reflects the heaviness of duties you are overtaking and those steps you have not completed fully yet. Look at the circle carefully to find the missed pole."

erelu.etom:

"If you know the meaning of " OFEREGÈGÈ" that man was chanting, you will understand the weight of that sacred crown in a spiritual realm."

_therealbolaji:

"Please, anyone to answer my question. Please, does the Ade Aare really weigh 150kg."

Source: Legit.ng