Nigerian street-pop act Portable appears to be skeptical of the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death

The controversial act announced to his fans a new song composed around the questionable events that took on the late singer's burial

However, the Zazu act believes that the departed young artist was buried alive when looking at how he was hurriedly laid to rest

Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions around the suspicious manner the late singer Mohbad was buried.

Legit.ng revealed that the departed Afrobeats star was led to rest in less than 24 hours he was proclaimed dead. His family seemed to adhere to Muslim rites when the singer was known to be a Christian.

Portable sings about late Mohbad, Portable Portable set to release new song for late Mohbad Credit: @portablebaby, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The controversial artist released a snippet of his soon-to-be-released song emphasising the events that took place on Mohbad's burial while it questioned the act of burying a star alive and searching for the person who caused their death.

Portable also mentioned that his new EP would be available shortly, implying he had more songs to share with his fans.

Portable' post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

etz_me_prinzy:

"I Know say portable go don know watin kill Mohbad but baba wan use lyrics tell us."

tenny_young:

"Wayray won trend .. your papa dey play ."

tho_mi_wa__:

"Na everything wey happen you dey use sing."

greatwinner_:

"I’m bigger than the headies. You de wait azul watin babagrandme. Even 2pac no collect Grammy."

d1abaga:

"Nobody takes a mad man serious. Na only normal people dey chase clout . Mad people na clout dey chase them."

iamboybliss:

"Okay oo I hear say you Dey among @portablebaeby na why you keep shut for the first day and second day before you come dey voice out na why does boy dey plan to kill you for that place you’re going soon u better seat up bro before dem carry throway like …"

jedax_kob:

"Once @portablebaeby drop song just know another new baby is on the way."

golden_blaq1:

"Danm you talk sense here oooooo, na only evil person go hate this zazzu ❤️❤️❤️❤️I nor first like ham but now I love ham pass all ❤️❤️great song."

ademolakebe

"Portable give me joy tmy tmy aje ❤️ imole."

Nigerian prophet insists on seeing Mohbad's body to wake him up

A Nigerian prophet sparked reactions after making an unbelievable remark about the late singer Mohbad's demise.

In the Instagram video that is now circulating, the cleric audaciously declared that Mohbad could be raised from the dead.

The prophet asserted with confidence that, if given the chance to access the late singer's lifeless body, he could raise Mohbad from the dead and bring him back to life.

Source: Legit.ng